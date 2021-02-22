Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329,506 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.88% of CIT Group worth $66,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in CIT Group by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CIT Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIT. UBS Group downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

NYSE CIT opened at $47.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $47.17.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

In other CIT Group news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,383.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $145,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

