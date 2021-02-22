Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.19% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $30,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

NYSE MSGE opened at $95.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.34. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $172.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

