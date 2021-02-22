Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $52.36 Million Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,350 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BHP Group worth $52,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBL. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $335,000.

BBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $63.97 on Monday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $2.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

