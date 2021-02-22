Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $55.90 Million Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,065 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.24% of ViacomCBS worth $55,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIAC. Wolfe Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $64.50 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

