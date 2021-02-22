Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $70.10 Million Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,167,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,441 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.41% of DISH Network worth $70,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISH. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $34.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

