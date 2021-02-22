Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $86.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,501,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506,445 shares during the quarter. The Kraft Heinz comprises approximately 1.4% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.20% of The Kraft Heinz worth $86,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,384 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 427,435 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 31.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,264,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,812,000 after buying an additional 540,183 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,128,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of -93.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

