Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 111.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,217 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.29% of Leidos worth $43,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Leidos by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,669,000 after buying an additional 2,028,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,293,000 after buying an additional 1,470,081 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,006,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6,679.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,739,005 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,163.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 1,428,547 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS opened at $103.76 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $122.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

