Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 190.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $52,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,321,000 after acquiring an additional 130,648 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after buying an additional 374,417 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 537,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,599,000 after buying an additional 106,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 424,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,705,000 after buying an additional 231,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $182.13 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $239.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HII. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

