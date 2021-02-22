Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,072.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,901.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,697.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.