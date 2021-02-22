Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 578,088 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 578,088 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.56% of The Mosaic worth $48,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

NYSE:MOS opened at $29.21 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

