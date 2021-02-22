Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,374 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up about 1.5% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Dollar Tree worth $95,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 101.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.68.

Shares of DLTR opened at $107.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

