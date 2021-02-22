Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$92.00

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$92.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRI. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) stock traded down C$2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$101.26. 507,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,906. The stock has a market cap of C$50.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.86. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of C$75.91 and a 12 month high of C$115.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$104.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$104.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25.

About Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

