Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$92.00

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$92.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRI. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) stock traded down C$2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$101.26. 507,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,906. The stock has a market cap of C$50.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.86. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of C$75.91 and a 12 month high of C$115.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$104.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$104.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

