ThoreCoin Trading Up 12.9% Over Last Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $916.36 million and $46,960.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for about $10,571.06 or 0.19500000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.69 or 0.00495643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00068422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00086540 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00059797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.04 or 0.00501813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00072716 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00027977 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

