Thrive Token Price Down 62.5% Over Last Week (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 78.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $169,202.81 and $8,186.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded 62.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00057304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.53 or 0.00751636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00039727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00024144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061678 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00038385 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.98 or 0.04360762 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

THRT is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.