Thugs Finance (THUGS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.35 Million

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Thugs Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.35 million and approximately $24,448.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thugs Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $16.64 or 0.00033189 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded up 163.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thugs Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.33 or 0.00475341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00070430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00086049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.34 or 0.00539190 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00071582 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Thugs Finance Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. Thugs Finance’s official website is thugs.fi

Thugs Finance Token Trading

Thugs Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thugs Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thugs Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thugs Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thugs Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.