Thunder Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.47 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 27.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $62.81 million and $13.47 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00009865 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.95 or 0.00551326 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars.

