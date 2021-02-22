TigerCash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.93 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 134.3% higher against the dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $845,812.48 and approximately $13.93 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00324868 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

