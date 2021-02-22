Titan Coin Price Reaches $0.0012 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $72.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006922 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007660 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

