TokenPay Price Tops $0.0449 on Major Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $988,152.18 and approximately $194,460.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,995,702 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

