Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Shares Up 0.8%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. 233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 64,545 km pipeline network serving approximately 12.11 million customers. It also invests in venture companies and energy related venture capital funds; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, air conditioning systems, and gas main and branch lines; checks safety of underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); supplies hydrogen and gas; and installs hydrogen fuel cells.

