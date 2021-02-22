Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Tompkins Financial worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,155,000 after purchasing an additional 91,207 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 97,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,915 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

TMP opened at $76.32 on Monday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $88.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

