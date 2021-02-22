TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.79.

VREYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded TORC Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC increased their price target on TORC Oil & Gas from $3.42 to $3.99 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TORC Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut TORC Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of VREYF stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. TORC Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

