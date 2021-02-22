Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 26,383 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Xcel Energy worth $18,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,507.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $62.07 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.64.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

