Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 6,523 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of DexCom worth $22,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in DexCom by 991.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 605,196 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after buying an additional 490,992 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in DexCom by 902.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,964,000 after buying an additional 135,315 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $331,140,000 after buying an additional 97,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 214,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,391,000 after buying an additional 96,175 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.35.

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total value of $772,556.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $332,096.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,462 shares of company stock valued at $31,956,103. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $418.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.12, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $381.46 and a 200 day moving average of $379.19.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

