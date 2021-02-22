Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 77,712 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,712 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $21,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $311,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $56.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

