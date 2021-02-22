Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of ANSYS worth $20,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,461. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS opened at $395.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.45 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

