Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $18,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.85.

NYSE:PRU opened at $84.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of -233.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

