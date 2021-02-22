Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,416 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of American International Group worth $21,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533,688 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374,857 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $72,751,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $34,765,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,887,000 after acquiring an additional 524,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.69.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $42.58 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

