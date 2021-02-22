Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,643 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $17,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,501 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,622,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after acquiring an additional 825,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after acquiring an additional 513,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

PSX opened at $82.31 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $90.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

