Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 30,695 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,922 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,695 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Xilinx worth $21,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $138.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

