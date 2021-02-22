Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,883 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Fastenal worth $17,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael John Dolan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

FAST stock opened at $47.23 on Monday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

