Toronto Dominion Bank Has $16.52 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $16,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,626 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,135 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,193,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,911,000 after purchasing an additional 45,590 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 868,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,008,000 after purchasing an additional 59,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE opened at $166.24 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $179.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.