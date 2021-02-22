Toronto Dominion Bank Has $16.97 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $16,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 33,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total value of $1,770,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,165.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,271.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,204.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,084.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

