Toronto Dominion Bank Has $17.49 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $17,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.91.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $214,695.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,004 shares of company stock worth $23,625,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $224.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.15. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $224.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.