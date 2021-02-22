Toronto Dominion Bank Has $20.72 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $20,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 113,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total value of $8,928,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,486 shares of company stock valued at $56,210,029. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $600.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $586.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.25. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $644.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.06.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

