Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of AutoZone worth $16,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 156,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,776,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $4,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total value of $2,653,170.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,577.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO opened at $1,205.73 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,297.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,206.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,181.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

