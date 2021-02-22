Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 429,426 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 429,426 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $16,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 521,139 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 182,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,925 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

