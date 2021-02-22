ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares fell 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.28. 4,658,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 6,647,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,017,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of ToughBuilt Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones; and kneepads.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.