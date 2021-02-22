Traders Buy High Volume of Bill.com Put Options (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 14,824 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 600% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,117 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $94,493.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,436.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,918 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $227,973.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,930,299.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,572 shares of company stock worth $38,066,504 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $792,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,409,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Bill.com by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BILL traded down $5.45 on Monday, reaching $178.76. 10,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,676. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.52. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.25. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

