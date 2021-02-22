Traders Buy High Volume of Ebix Call Options (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,737 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 500% compared to the average daily volume of 456 call options.

NASDAQ:EBIX traded down $24.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.30. 240,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $814.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.70. Ebix has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $64.14.

In related news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Ebix during the third quarter worth $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ebix by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ebix by 233.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

