Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,323 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the average daily volume of 2,529 call options.

NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 138,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,458. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,218 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 878,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 847,411 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 747,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

