TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 437,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 562,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $106.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57,692 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.35% of TransGlobe Energy worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.