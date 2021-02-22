TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 437,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 562,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.
The firm has a market cap of $106.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.
TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)
TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.
