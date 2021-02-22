Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) released its earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.16), RTT News reports. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 21,398,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,073,063. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

