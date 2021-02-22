Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TVTX opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $33.09.
In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,519 shares of company stock worth $388,584. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Travere Therapeutics
Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
