Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TVTX opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,519 shares of company stock worth $388,584. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.