Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 945,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.82% of Trex worth $79,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,357. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.52. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $107.64. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

