Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.21

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.21 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.10.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.