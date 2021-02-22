TrimTabs International Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI) Trading Up 0.2%

TrimTabs International Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI) was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.52 and last traded at $33.52. Approximately 20 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrimTabs International Free Cash Flow Quality ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of TrimTabs International Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs International Free Cash Flow Quality ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

