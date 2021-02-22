TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriNet Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for TriNet Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

TriNet Group stock opened at $80.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average is $73.01. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 33.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 36,034 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $480,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in TriNet Group by 367.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $31,764.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $441,865.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $2,178,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,604.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,172 shares of company stock worth $11,123,382. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

