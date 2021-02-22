Trinity Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 682,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 86,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 51,712 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $174.61 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.89.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.