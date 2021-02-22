Trinity Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,732,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $119.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.86. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

